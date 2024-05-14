McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KXI. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 189.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.97. 40,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,700. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $883.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $64.01.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.