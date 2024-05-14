McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Clorox by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Clorox Stock Down 1.4 %

CLX stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.28. The stock had a trading volume of 736,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.09. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.71%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

