McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $419,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $439,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,340 shares of company stock worth $19,761,082. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.27.

Get Our Latest Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $2.02 on Monday, hitting $84.70. 2,571,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.