McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $452,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,174 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summitry LLC lifted its stake in Target by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 40,642 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Target by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 114,766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,345,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock traded down $2.23 on Monday, hitting $160.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,705. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.03. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

