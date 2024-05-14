McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $572,000 Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $16,338,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.43. 308,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,245. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $191.27.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

