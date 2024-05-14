McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after buying an additional 269,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after buying an additional 909,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,765,933,000 after buying an additional 458,804 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.89. The company had a trading volume of 66,810,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,694,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.