McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 294.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,054,000 after buying an additional 2,866,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,188 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $71.44. 5,600,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,719,880. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

