McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.53. The stock had a trading volume of 255,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,445. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.44.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

