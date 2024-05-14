McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,142 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,712,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 213,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock remained flat at $57.77 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,212. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average is $54.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

