McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,531. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.