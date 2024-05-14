McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 269 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.68. 507,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

