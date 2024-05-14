McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,091 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $81,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.20. 271,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,031. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.92.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

