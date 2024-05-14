McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $686,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $156.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,507. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.12 and a 200 day moving average of $148.46. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

