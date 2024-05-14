McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.98. 636,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,939. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.51 and a 200-day moving average of $171.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

