Medigene AG (OTCMKTS:MDGEF) Short Interest Down 33.8% in April

Medigene AG (OTCMKTS:MDGEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the April 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Medigene Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDGEF remained flat at $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. Medigene has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.84.

About Medigene

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's end-to-end platform enables the development of T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple tumor indications. Its pipeline includes MDG1015, a TCR-T therapy product to treat multiple solid tumor indications; MDG10xx to treat multiple solid tumor; and MDG1011, a TCR-T immunotherapy candidate, which is in clinical development to treat blood cancer.

