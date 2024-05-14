Medigene AG (OTCMKTS:MDGEF) Short Interest Down 33.8% in April

Medigene AG (OTCMKTS:MDGEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the April 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Medigene Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MDGEF remained flat at $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. Medigene has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.84.
About Medigene
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Medigene
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Medigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.