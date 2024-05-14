Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $443.00.

Several brokerages have commented on MEDP. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP opened at $389.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. Medpace has a 52 week low of $197.39 and a 52 week high of $421.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,224 shares of company stock valued at $84,618,441 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

