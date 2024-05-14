Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Trading Up 1.3%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $394.76 and last traded at $394.31. Approximately 21,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 245,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $389.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.00.

Medpace Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.15.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,224 shares of company stock worth $84,618,441 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

