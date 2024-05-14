Meenal Sethna Sells 6,114 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Littelfuse Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LFUS traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.00. The stock had a trading volume of 94,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,439. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.80.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LFUS. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 372.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 28.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

