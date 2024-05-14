Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Gap Down to $47.61

Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.61, but opened at $43.20. Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $42.85, with a volume of 332,693 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.50 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 11.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.43. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $355.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.15 million. Analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,928,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 109,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 53,333 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 42,253.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 216,761 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 71,632 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

