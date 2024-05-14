Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.0% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.31. 1,599,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,083,373. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $324.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

