Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $54.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.88.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Methanex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Methanex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MEOH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Methanex Trading Up 4.7 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 3.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,487,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000,000 after acquiring an additional 43,178 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth $589,459,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Methanex by 5.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEOH opened at $52.83 on Thursday. Methanex has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.