Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $54.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.88.
MEOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Methanex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MEOH
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex
Methanex Trading Up 4.7 %
MEOH opened at $52.83 on Thursday. Methanex has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.47.
Methanex Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.
About Methanex
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Methanex
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.