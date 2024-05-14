M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 5,921 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $19,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Baidu by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Baidu by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Baidu by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Baidu by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.04. 2,358,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,668. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.25 and a 52 week high of $156.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.64.

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

