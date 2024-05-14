M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 67,906 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Western Digital worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,114 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,173,000 after purchasing an additional 66,680 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.32.

Western Digital Trading Up 3.7 %

WDC traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,384,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,913,853. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $76.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

