M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 445,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61,473 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Graco were worth $38,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 3,063.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 370.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GGG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.01. 237,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,449. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.80.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graco news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $1,350,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $1,350,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,485. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

