M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $12.12 Million Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 279.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 866,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638,016 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $12,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 495.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 97.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,783. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $24.08.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

