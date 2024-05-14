M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $13.13 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Caterpillar by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,446. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.60 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

