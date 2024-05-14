M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $14.70 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 47,655 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $14,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after buying an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ STX traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.56. 1,891,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 260.72 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -217.05%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

