M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $22.41 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,248 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Illumina worth $22,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $1,491,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $99,678,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Illumina by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

Illumina Stock Up 2.4 %

ILMN stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.48. 1,173,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.84. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $213.91. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

