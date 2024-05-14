M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $29.81 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,116 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 65,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $28.37. 18,214,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,070,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

