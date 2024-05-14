M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $34,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,030.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $957.95.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.8 %

Lam Research stock traded up $7.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $911.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $937.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $833.67. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $529.95 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 EPS for the current year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

