M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,290 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $12,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,484,000 after purchasing an additional 98,719 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,477,000 after purchasing an additional 445,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,794 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.4% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,072,000 after acquiring an additional 653,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,722 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $254.12. The company had a trading volume of 457,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,246. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $278.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

