M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 2,240 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,680 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Autodesk worth $36,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 86.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $330,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 460,759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95,723 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $7,280,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3,539.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $55,370,000 after purchasing an additional 221,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.35. 1,237,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,430. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.14 and its 200-day moving average is $236.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.26 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

