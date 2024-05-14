M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 47,397 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 91.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

3M Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.13. 2,428,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

