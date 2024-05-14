M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,770 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $19,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 455,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 114,525 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HIG traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $101.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,363. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.42 and a 52-week high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,713,269.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,105.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,713,269.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,105.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,580 shares of company stock worth $17,711,492. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.63.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

