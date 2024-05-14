M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,720 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of Oshkosh worth $14,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,750,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 410.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,473,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Oshkosh by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,433,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.01. 259,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,008. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.20. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.