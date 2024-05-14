M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 83,454 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,004,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,454 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 111,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Price Performance
Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.28. 15,868,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,911,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
