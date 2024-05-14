MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MGOL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. 45,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 5.50. MGO Global has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41.

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. MGO Global had a negative net margin of 133.23% and a negative return on equity of 226.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter.

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

