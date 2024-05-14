MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

MGP Ingredients has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $6.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average of $87.96. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $75.78 and a 52-week high of $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.31 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.91%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Erika Lapish bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.86 per share, with a total value of $38,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $42,823. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Featured Articles

