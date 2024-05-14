Michael R. Wittmeyer Sells 18,448 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 18,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $694,198.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,399,160.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.80. 571,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $911.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

