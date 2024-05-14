Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 58.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.39.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,835. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average is $85.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $96.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

