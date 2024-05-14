Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 0.5% After Insider Selling

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $121.67 and last traded at $122.43. 5,098,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 19,728,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.00.

Specifically, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at $94,712,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,446 shares of company stock worth $45,156,253 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Raymond James lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $135.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.77 and its 200 day moving average is $91.80.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

