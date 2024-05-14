Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s (MNMD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $29.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNMD opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $12.22.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,294. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth $53,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 117,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 26,047 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

