Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

NERV stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

