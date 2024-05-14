Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 14,917 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Cadence Design Systems worth $97,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.11.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,066 shares of company stock worth $52,199,975. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDNS traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $283.33. 1,272,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,625. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.92 and a 12 month high of $327.36. The company has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.37 and its 200-day moving average is $284.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

