Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 21,522 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Analog Devices worth $98,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amarillo National Bank grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.94. 2,679,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $212.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.83%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

