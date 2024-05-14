Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,958 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of McKesson worth $63,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 93.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,942,000 after purchasing an additional 38,830 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 9.5% in the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth $238,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $551.58. The company had a trading volume of 550,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,169. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $373.28 and a 52-week high of $566.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $533.33 and a 200 day moving average of $496.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

