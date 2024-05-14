Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,131 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Welltower worth $76,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 25.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,615,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 22.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,084 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,062,000 after purchasing an additional 555,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,367,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,020,000 after purchasing an additional 526,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,714,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,644. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $100.33.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

