Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,438 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Realty Income worth $73,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 30,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Realty Income by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,597 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2 %

O stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,892,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

