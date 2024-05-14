Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 103,387 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,612,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,387 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Mondelez International worth $118,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.93. 4,912,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,765,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

