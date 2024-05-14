Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 58,939 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,939 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $68,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,824,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after buying an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,756,000 after acquiring an additional 137,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $516,362,000 after acquiring an additional 52,348 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $546.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.79.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU traded up $5.19 on Tuesday, reaching $352.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,493. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.93 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.74.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

